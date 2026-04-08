FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports: The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.
Infantino and everybody else with their fingerprints on this at FIFA needs to go.
The unanswered call to Trump to save his ass is just more proof that soccer needs to rid itself of these crooks.
posted by rcade at 06:11 PM on August 03, 2026
Two things are borne out:
1) The FIFA Peace Prize and all the other Trump sucking up that Infantino did before and during the tournament was strategic groundwork for the possibility of someday having to pitch Trump for money and help.
2) Vance and others should take note, and Scaramucci has mentioned this hazard frequently - as Infantino found out when Trump wouldn't take his repeated calls, if you find yourself dangling from a thin rope and need Trump to come to your aid, as far as Trump is concerned, you no longer exist.
posted by beaverboard at 06:10 PM on August 03, 2026