March 18, 2026

WNBA and players reached a historic deal. Here’s what needs to happen next: After more than 100 hours of negotiations the past few weeks, the WNBA and players union agreed to terms of a new CBA.

The salary cap surges from $1.5 million to $7 million, with average player salaries jumping from $120,000 to $600,000.

Revenue sharing, the central point of contention, was settled at about 20% of overall league revenue throughout the new multi-year deal.

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