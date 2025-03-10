Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest contract in NHL history: Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. It's the highest annual average salary of any player since the league’s cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million with Toronto. Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract signed with Washington in 2008 was previously the highest total value.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 11:12 AM
McJesus and agent must be drooling; this is an extreme overpay.
On the plus side for Minnesota, they only have four seasons left on the Parise/Suter buyouts.
posted by tommybiden at 01:39 PM on October 01, 2025
god, I forgot about that.
posted by NoMich at 03:19 PM on October 01, 2025
That gigantic load hitting the inside of his pants right now is McJesus's agent. Speaking of the Earlers, they have to be the happiest people on this planet for locking up the, arguably, second best player in the NHL for 8 years, $14 million AAV. McJesus will surely get about $21 million per season from *someone*. All that being said, ain't no way is Kaprizov worth $17 million per season.
posted by NoMich at 09:50 PM on September 30, 2025