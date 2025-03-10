September 30, 2025

Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest contract in NHL history: Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. It's the highest annual average salary of any player since the league’s cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million with Toronto. Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract signed with Washington in 2008 was previously the highest total value.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 11:12 AM - 3 comments