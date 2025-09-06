How Fox's Glow Puck Changed Sports: I did not realize how many in-game TV features that we take for granted these days are a direct result of the glow puck technology.
I didn't mind it either and I 100% understand why they did it. I still remember how small our cathode ray tube TVs were back in the '90s and the puck was hard to keep up with if you weren't used to the flow of an NHL game.
posted by NoMich at 07:44 PM on June 05, 2025
That's great, NoMich. I'm a lifelong hockey fan, but I liked the glow puck, and likely 98% of the other advances.
posted by tommybiden at 05:22 PM on June 05, 2025