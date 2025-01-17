Beloved Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker has died: Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts will, sadly, never sound the same.
Bob Uecker, the voice of the team on the airwaves for 54 years, a Baseball Hall of Famer and local, statewide and national icon, died Thursday, the Brewers announced.
He was 90 years old
posted by tommybiden to baseball at 11:40 AM - 4 comments
Word is, they're not going to let Ueck into heaven.
They've set up a nice area for him, juuuuuuussst a bit outside.
posted by tommybiden at 04:39 PM on January 16, 2025
Nine and a half minutes of Uecker being hilarious on the Tonight Show with Carson.
posted by NoMich at 08:55 AM on January 17, 2025
Bob Uecker is the broadcaster that I have spent the most time with in my life, and by a country mile. As a kid, I used to sit by the radio listening to day games because they usually weren't on TV. Later on, if I was fishing, or shooting hoops, or driving to one of my own baseball games, the radio was always on. With Uecker it was always just so conversational that it just felt like he was there with you and I have never had a remotely similar relationship with any other broadcaster. I'll miss him dearly
posted by tron7 at 10:32 AM on January 17, 2025
One of the greatest commercials of all time.
posted by NoMich at 11:54 AM on January 16, 2025