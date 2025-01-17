January 16, 2025

Beloved Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker has died: Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts will, sadly, never sound the same.

Bob Uecker, the voice of the team on the airwaves for 54 years, a Baseball Hall of Famer and local, statewide and national icon, died Thursday, the Brewers announced.

He was 90 years old

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 11:40 AM - 4 comments

One of the greatest commercials of all time.

posted by NoMich at 11:54 AM on January 16, 2025

Word is, they're not going to let Ueck into heaven.

They've set up a nice area for him, juuuuuuussst a bit outside.

posted by tommybiden at 04:39 PM on January 16, 2025

Bob Uecker is the broadcaster that I have spent the most time with in my life, and by a country mile. As a kid, I used to sit by the radio listening to day games because they usually weren't on TV. Later on, if I was fishing, or shooting hoops, or driving to one of my own baseball games, the radio was always on. With Uecker it was always just so conversational that it just felt like he was there with you and I have never had a remotely similar relationship with any other broadcaster. I'll miss him dearly

posted by tron7 at 10:32 AM on January 17, 2025

