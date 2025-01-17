January 16, 2025

Beloved Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker has died: Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts will, sadly, never sound the same.



Bob Uecker, the voice of the team on the airwaves for 54 years, a Baseball Hall of Famer and local, statewide and national icon, died Thursday, the Brewers announced.



He was 90 years old

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 11:40 AM - 4 comments