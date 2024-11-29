November 27, 2024

In a siloed media climate, sports becomes the only place where facts matter: Sports is one of the last remaining institutions in America that is truly bipartisan. As such, figures like Mike Greenberg or Colin Cowherd, or Scott Van Pelt are among some of the only individuals in the entire country that regular people on both sides of the aisle actually listen to together.
Ironically politics is often derided as a place you root for your team no matter what.
Sports is mostly common ground but there are still outbreaks of politicization, like when Harrison Butker decided to tell a crowd of new female college graduates that their hard-earned degrees are worth less than getting married and popping out kids.
I hadn't noticed sports journalism becoming more fact-based and analytical, but I like the sound of that.
posted by rcade at 08:59 AM on November 28, 2024