November 27, 2024

In a siloed media climate, sports becomes the only place where facts matter: Sports is one of the last remaining institutions in America that is truly bipartisan. As such, figures like Mike Greenberg or Colin Cowherd, or Scott Van Pelt are among some of the only individuals in the entire country that regular people on both sides of the aisle actually listen to together.

posted by NoMich to culture at 11:09 AM - 1 comment