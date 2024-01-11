November 01, 2024

Ryan Clark wants to see same media response to Nick Bosa MAGA hat stunt as Colin Kaepernick protests: “It seems very clear to me Nick Bosa understands that when you wear that hat, you take a side,” Clark said. “You take a side of division in a sport that’s supposed to bring us together. I’m just waiting for all the people who comment under political and sports things to shut up and dribble or to shut up and play football, to tell him to shut up and rush. But they ain’t going to say it cuz they feel the exact same way he do.”

