Rogers to become majority owner of MLSE after buying Bell's stake for $4.7B: Rogers Communications has bought Bell out of its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Argonauts, TFC, Raptors, and Marlies, for $4.7 billion.



Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE Inc.), which owns 37.5 per cent of MLSE, said in a media release Wednesday that the deal is expected to close in mid-2025.

