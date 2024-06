USA Shocks Pakistan in T20 World Cup: The magnitude of Thursday’s victory cannot be understated. Cricket is far from a mainstream sport in the US, while Pakistan possesses significant cricketing pedigree. As expected, this loss is not going down well with the proud cricket fans of Pakistan. I'm sure that everyone's favorite disappointed Pakistani cricket fan is feeling exactly how he did back in 2019.

posted by NoMich to other at 03:58 PM