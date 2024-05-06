The One Downside of Gender Equality in Sports: The WNBA’s newfound popularity has triggered a boom in commentary from men who have no idea what they’re talking about.
posted by NoMich to culture at 10:16 AM - 1 comment
Before I read the article, I'd like to wager (it's okay, I'm not a MLB or team employee) Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee are both mentioned.
posted by tommybiden at 10:29 PM on June 04, 2024
