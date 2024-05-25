NCAA signs off on deal that would pay student-athletes: A tentative agreement announced Thursday by the NCAA and the country’s five biggest conferences to a series of antitrust lawsuits could direct millions of dollars directly to athletes as soon as fall 2025.
There will be no NCAA In a few years, they have let the portal go out of control, their leadership are not qualified and Collages are ready to revolt. Nope, no future, no hope for a self destructive NCAA.
posted by ic23b at 07:54 PM on May 24, 2024