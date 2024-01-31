January 30, 2024

Oilers take 16-game winning streak into extended break: The Edmonton Oilers are 1 game away from tying the NHL record, set in 1992-3 by the Pittsburgh Penguins. They've already broken the team record of 9, set in 2001 and tied in 2023. Surprisingly, their longest win streak during the Gretzky era was only 8 games.

posted by kokaku to hockey at 08:35 AM - 2 comments