Oilers take 16-game winning streak into extended break: The Edmonton Oilers are 1 game away from tying the NHL record, set in 1992-3 by the Pittsburgh Penguins. They've already broken the team record of 9, set in 2001 and tied in 2023. Surprisingly, their longest win streak during the Gretzky era was only 8 games.
Another thing to consider is the goalie stats. Last season, the Oilers, as a team, had a save % of .894 and GA of 3.50. During this 16 game winning streak, the team goalie stats are a save % of .945 and GA of 1.49. Wowser!
posted by NoMich at 02:16 PM on January 30, 2024
That slow start is killing them right now. They are still waaay behind the Canucks and a fair bit behind the Golden Knights in the Pacific division. Both of those teams are still winning games at a good clip, so it will take a major skid by both of those teams if the Oilers want to win the division.
posted by NoMich at 10:16 AM on January 30, 2024