November 21, 2023

Why the 50-over Cricket World Cup is more vital than ever in modern era: In the moments after Australia’s historic victory over India on Sunday, a euphoric Pat Cummins described how this Cricket World Cup had made him “fall in love with ODI cricket again”. Going by the numbers at least, it appears he wasn’t alone. Jomboy breaks down Australia's Glenn Maxwell's historic batting vs Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.
I don't think that I'll ever see another Australian innings like Maxwell's, ever.
Although Jason Gillespie's 200 against Bangladesh in Chittagong and Dean Jones' 210 against India in the tied test in Madras (Chennai) come close, albeit for different reasons.
Why do these great innings only happen on the subcontinent?
posted by owlhouse at 10:36 PM on November 22, 2023