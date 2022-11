Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at age 71: It was Harry Neale who once said every Swede in the NHL should send Borje Salming a piece of their pay cheque. Brendan Shanahan, who arranged a tribute night for Salming earlier this month, recognized the defenceman as “a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness.

