Inaugural national T20 Championship: Minor League Cricket announced today the schedule and broadcast details for Finals Weekend, the conclusion of America’s historic first nationwide T20 competition. Four teams will compete to be crowned the inaugural champion of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by SLING TV, to be broadcast live on Willow TV.
This is being held at a nice little cricket grounds one town over from me. Going to try to be there for the final on Sunday.
posted by NoMich at 08:16 AM on October 01, 2021