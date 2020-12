MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league: MLB said Wednesday that it was "correcting a longtime oversight in the game's history" by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of their founding. The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues, and MLB will include records from those circuits between 1920 and 1948.



The Undefeated's Clinton Yates, isn't so thrilled with this plan.

