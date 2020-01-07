June 25, 2020

Women's World Cup 2023: You're all welcome to join us down under in three years' time. Note that I only have a couple of spare rooms so book early. :-)
About as far as New York is from Chicago. :-)
posted by owlhouse at 07:26 PM on June 26
I thought it was on your little island, my bad. I thought for sure Tasmania was going to be the site for some group stage games.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:14 AM on June 28
Launceston is in Tasmania (the South Island). Looks like it will indeed host some group games.
But if you want to drive there from here in Sydney, it's about 9 hours to Melbourne, then an overnight ferry crossing of Bass Strait in the middle of winter, then a short drive from Devonport. Or you could fly direct in about 90 minutes.
The matches will also be held in the middle of AFL season, so you could catch some games of that, too.
posted by owlhouse at 11:11 PM on June 28
lol@me again
posted by billsaysthis at 10:59 AM on June 29
How close do you live to Launceston?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:24 AM on June 26