February 06, 2020

2020 NBA Trade Deadline: NBA trade deadline 2020: Feb. 6 roundup. Also, SBNation grades each transaction. Bleacher Report gives its grades for each transaction. Even The Washington Post gets in on the trade grading reportage. And the NBA All Star game draft happened today (sorry, autoplaying video here).
posted by NoMich to basketball at 08:20 PM - 1 comment
I'm not clear how the Warriors send five players away and only get one in return. I mean draft picks too but what about warm bodies to finish this (totally lost) season?
posted by billsaysthis at 11:55 AM on February 07